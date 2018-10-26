Pete Logan

Youth abounds in the Gardner-Edgerton varsity volleyball team, but it was a senior who lifted the team at a vital moment Saturday, as the Trailblazers swept their opponents in two matches in GEHS Gymnasium at the Kansas 6A Volleyball Sub-State Championship — claiming the trophy and earning a spot at the State Championships next weekend.

With her team trailing 17-15 in Game One of the championship match against Liberal High School, Gardner-Edgerton senior outside hitter Kyla Shappell keyed a 10-0 Blazer run to end the game and provide her team the momentum going into Game Two — a 25-14 triumph that earned the Blazers their spot. During the Game One run, Shappell provided back-to-back emphatic kills and put up the game-point block that sealed the win.

“She was a true senior leader during that stretch,” said Trailblazer head coach Alex Fitzmorris-Sorn after the Sub-State trophy presentation to her team. “She elevated her level of play and elevated the level of play of those around her. We were really looking to her to lead and she did a really good job of stepping up during that stretch.”

“I have to give a shoutout to our middle hitter Jaylyne Bell,” Shappell said when asked about her play during the Game One run. “She did a really good job of holding the blocks so that way I had no block on me. That way I could actually get a swing and put it down. She did a really good job too.”

The Blazers entered Sub-State play as the number two seed in their region and started the day matched up against number seven seed Junction City. GEHS simply overpowered the Blue Jays in Game One of that match, 25-6. Shappell spurred one 6-0 run during that stretch with 2 kills, while senior right-side hitter Emma Prothe sparked another 6-0 stretch with a kill and 2 blocks. Junior defensive specialist Holly Maska served the last 3 points of the game, including a service ace for game point.

Junction City provided stiffer competition in Game Two, battling back from a 9-4 deficit to take the lead, 15-13. However, a service ace from sophomore setter Kendra Wait gave the Blazers a 17-16 lead that would stretch to 19-16 before a Blue Jays’ timeout. With GEHS up 21-19, junior outside hitter Morgan McIntire slammed back-to-back kills that began a 4-0 run to close the game and the match. The Trailblazers claimed the match — 25-6, 25-19.

In the Sub-State’s second match, number six seed Liberal claimed an upset victory over 3rd-seeded Wichita East. The Redskins downed the Aces in two straight games — 25-22 and 26-24.

Game One against Liberal didn’t exactly go as planned for the Trailblazers. The Redskins, behind the play of sophomore outside hitter Aubrey Warden jumped out to an 8-1 lead. Back-to-back kills by Shappell and GEHS senior middle hitter Gabbie Bishop brought the score to 9-5, Liberal. Back-to-back kills by Bell would then even the score at 13-13. A service ace by Maska gave the Blazers their first lead at 14-13, but the Blazers again fell behind at 17-15. However, a McIntire kill would begin the Trailblazers’ key 10-0 run. Wait earned the game-tying point with a tip. The Blazers then forced Liberal into four consecutive errors before Shappell’s back-to-back kills. At game point, 24-17 GEHS, Shappell blocked a Redskin kill attempt to give the Blazers the win.

The momentum carried into Game Two. The Blazers jumped out to a 4-0 lead, then extended it to 7-1 and 10-2. The Trailblazers reached match point at 24-9, before allowing the Redskins five straight points to make the score 24-14. Yet the Blazers would notch the game’s final point when Bishop and McIntire combined on a block of a Liberal kill attempt, giving the Blazers the match win and the berth to State.

After the game, Bishop reflected on making her first trip to State in her senior year.

“It means a lot because this is my last high school season,” stated Bishop. “So going to state is just incredible.”

The Trailblazers will travel to Salina for the Kansas 6A State Volleyball Championships at Tony’s Pizza Events Center. The team will begin play at 8:30 A.M., Oct. 26.