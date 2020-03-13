The GEHS Trailblazers will raise spirits and funds at the Third Annual Ultimate Tailgate this year on Saturday, April 18, at Divine Mercy Parish, 555 Main Street, Gardner. The money raised will go to buy clothes, food, and day equipment for athletes.

“The Tailgate has been a great event for our program, thanks to all of the support from our families and community,” said Jason Radel, director of football operations and special teams. We are so appreciative of how much our community loves and supports the Blazer football team. Our success on and off the field is a direct reflection of the support we receive.”

Auction items include a signed Tyreek Hill jersey, a vacation at a cabin in Arkansas, and a vacation at a condo in Destin, Florida.

Anyone who wants to attend can register at trailblazersathletics.org

“We can’t wait for this event,” Radel said. “It is really a great time. We hope to see you there.”