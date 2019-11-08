Submitted photo
The Gardner Blazers third grade team wrapped up the 2019 season with three wins in a row, including a win on Saturday.The roster comprises second and third grade students from Gardner and Spring Hill. The team belongs to the Kansas City Football and Cheer League. All the teams in the league share the same name and colors as their local high schools. The team’s 4-4 record for the season shows their growth and development as players, because they started 0-3 and then won four of the last five games. The team has a Facebook page at Blazers 2030. KNEELING: (Left to Right): Dawson Matlock, Brayden Miller, Tatum Stuteville and Lucas Godsey. BACK ROW: Tucker Brown, Dalton McDaniel, Jace Tripp, Griffin Swaim, Boden Smith, Landon Rogers, Ryder Blanton, Cooper Rochel, Gunnar Calhoun, Vinny Heredia and Bowen Callison. COACHES: Head Coach Drew Brown, Assistant Coach Nate Rochel and Assistant Coach Gabe Heredia MISSING: Phoenix Khoury