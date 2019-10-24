Coach Alexandra Fitzmorris-Sorn

The Blazers traveled to Blue Valley High School Oct. 17 to take on the #1 in 6A Tigers.

It was a bit of rivalry match, as the blazers had lost a controversial match to BV at a tournament earlier in the year, and had previously upset the Tigers in five sets on their Senior Night last year.

This year, the Blazers came out strong and swept the Tigers, 25-21, 25-23, 26-24.

Offensively, the Blazers were led by Morgan McIntire with 14 kills, Jaylyne Bell with eight, and Kendra Wait with five kills. Erin Michael had five aces on the night, and spurred a comeback in the third set after the Blazers had fallen behind by seven points midway through the set.

Defensively, the Blazers were led by Morgan McIntire with 14 digs, Kendra Wait with 12 digs, Holly Maska and Erin Michael with nine digs apiece.

Kiersten Markos led the team at the net with six total blocks, Jordan Boone with five and Gracen Mealman had three total, two of which being critical blocks late in the second set.