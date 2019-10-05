Coach Emilie Yancey

Morgan McIntire, Liadan Douglass, Holly Maska, and Sami Messchi had a Senior Night to remember.

The Blazers took down the Olathe West Owls in four sets, 25-12, 23-25, 25-20, 31-29. The Blazers are now 14-3 overall and first in the Sunflower League with an 8-1 league record. The Owls had a talented offensive core, but the Blazers were able to utilize a strong showing from the service line, consistent defense, and a strong offensive night to neutralize their offensive weapons.

The last set (31-29) was unbelievable; both teams absolutely refused to lose, and the defensive and offensive effort on both sides made for an incredible finish to the match.

Offensively, the team was led by Morgan McIntire with 20 kills, Jaylyne Bell with 12 kills, Kendra Wait with 8, Liadan Douglass with 4, and Jordan Boone with 2.

Defensively, Jordan Boone led with 6 blocks, followed by Kendra Wait with 4 on the match to go with two aces and 13 digs. Erin Michael had 22 digs on the match, Holly Maska and Morgan McIntire added 12 apiece, and Jaylyne Bell added 8 digs.