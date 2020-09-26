Quenton Walion sat a course record last weekend against Olathe North. Photo courtesy of USD 231

Brandon McGee

The Blazer cross country team hosted the Trailblazer Invitational last weekend and competed well, posting some of the best times in that state.

The varsity boys finished first in a close win of Olathe North by one point with the top finisher being Quenton Walion with a win and a course record. This performance also puts him as the second faster runner in the state of Kansas currently.

The varsity girls started their season with a fourth place finish with the top finisher being Sarah Farrens with 13th place. The JV girls also finished fourth place with the top finisher being Zoey Edwards with 20th place.

Overall, the JV boys took third place with the top performer being Ken Morgan with a sixth place finish. In the boys C team race, the boys took thirrd place with the top performer for the Blazers being Andrew Leach with seventh place.

Varsity Girls: 4th

13th Sarah Farrens 19:40;

17th Joy Haney 20:07

19th Mallory Boden 20:16

29th Hannah Elliott 22:59

30th Joslyn Griffin 23:49

31st Caroline Clarke 24:22

Varsity Boys: 1st

1st Quenton Walion 15:32- Course Record

8th Jordan Kilonzo 16:40

9th Wrenner Brown 16:44

10th Kasen Keeler 16:44

11th Owen Massaro 16:49

19th Nick Kilonzo 18:04

21st Jacob Rhoades 18:07

26th Jude Graham 18:24

29th Eric Massaro 18:39

30th Isaac Meili 18:39

JV Girls: 4th

20th Zoey Edwards 23:31

24th Natalie Claycamp 23:31

30th Maddy Riggs 24:53

37th Taylor Dryden 26:54

40th Harmony Hockman 27:30

49th Brook Cape 29:19

JV Boys:3rd

6th Ken Morgan 18:47

14th Gage Graham 19:34

15th Leo Schranz 19:37

16th Jackson Elsey 19:37

18th Donald Chambers 19:43

24th Tyler Williams 20:16

25th Jacob Riggs 20:17

33rd Joe Sola 20:54

C Boys:3rd

7th Andrew Leach 20:29

12th Ben Pahls 21:13

14th Jackson Rhea 21:21

16th Chance Henson 21:26

21st Dawson Lasley 21:49

25th Carson Coleman 22:21

30th Isaiah Jenks 22:56

31st Jack Schroeter 23:23

37th Nate Wilson 24:26

38th Carter Beasley 24:38

43rd Trevor Hamilton 25:24