Coach Gregg Webb
The ninth grade boys running Blazers of the hardwood got back into action Jan. 14 against the Shawnee Mission East Lancers.
The A-teamers stayed close for a while but the ever-present turnover bug continues to haunt the team as the Lancers pulled away for a 58 to 27 victory. Mitch Mauk showed some inside toughness for 12 hard-earned points.
The B-teamers’ five game winning streak came to a halt when somebody snuck in and put a lid on their basket. The roundball just wouldn’t cooperate and go to its home which gave the team its 21 to 35 defeat.
Blazers lose to Lancers
