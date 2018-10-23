Alex Fitzmorris-Sorn

GEHS varsity coach

Blazer Volleyball hosted substate, taking on Junction City in the first match of the day.

The Blazers took the match with set scores of 25-6, 25-19. The Blazers were led offensively by SR Kyla Shappell with eight kills, followed by JR Morgan McIntire with seven. SR Gabbie Bishop and SR Emma Prothe put down three apiece. SO Kendra Wait picked up 14 digs, while FR Erin Michael added nine, Kyla Shappell added eight and JR Holly Maska picked up seven. Morgan McIntire, Kyla Shappell, and Gabbie Bishop added two blocks apiece as well.

In the Substate Championship, the Blazers took on Liberal, who had defeated Wichita East in the other semifinal match. The Blazers had a slow start, but picked up steam throughout the match to take both sets, 25-17, 25-14. The offense was led by Kyla Shappell with eight kills, Morgan McIntire with seven, Jaylyne Bell with five, and Gabbie Bishop with four. Emma Prothe and Kendra Wait picked up two kills apiece as well. Kyla Shappell led the team with two aces on the match.

With the win over Liberal, the Blazers advanced to the state tournament for the first time since 2012. Please congratulate the following players if you see them or have them in class: Kendra Wait, Kyla Shappell, Gabbie Bishop, Audrey Hamilton, Jordan Boone, Jaylyne Bell, Erin Michael, Morgan McIntire, Amber Mott, Emma Prothe and Holly Maska.

The schedule for upcoming matches is follows: http://www.kshsaa.org/public/volleyball/pdf/6AState.pdf.