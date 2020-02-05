Coach Farron Evans
The ladies traveled to El Dorado on Jan. 30 for the Lady Cat Classic.
The Blazers drew a tough Goddard team in Game 1 and fell behind early. They could not seem to get any closer than eight points throughout and fell 42-55.
That game put the Blazers on the left side of the bracket against Campus and El Dorado. The Blazers got out to early leads in both games and came away with two victories. This allowed the Blazers to come home with the consolation trophy and moved the ladies to 4-8 on the season.
The trip is always a great opportunity for team bonding and to play some new competition., said Farron Evans, coach.
Blazers fight in El Dorado
