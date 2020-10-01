Amy Bilger
The Blazers competed in a Tri at home against Shawnee Mission East and Olathe North last week.
The girls finished 1-1 on the night with a win against SME in two sets and a loss against ON in three sets. The team was led by Bella Stubbs with ten kills who has done an outstanding job adjusting to her new position on the court. Defensively the team was led again by Kaliana Chamnongchith with 21 digs and a strong serve receive effort by Alivia Drake and Julianna Stubler.
Blazers compete against SME, ON
