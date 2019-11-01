Submitted photo

Coach Alexandra Fitzmorris-Sorn

On Saturday, the Blazers hosted Substate. The team kicked off the afternoon with a win over Shawnee Mission East (25-15, 25-13). Following that match, Olathe West and Shawnee Mission South faced off, with the winner set to play the Blazers. Olathe West prevailed in three sets, which meant that GE and OW played at 4:30 for a trip to State. The Blazers started strong and never looked back, taking down the #6 seeded Owls in two sets, 25-17, 25-11, to earn a trip to State for the second year in a row.

It was a great way to finish the home careers of our Senior class and prepare our team for the State tournament this week! The brackets have already been set, and a full schedule can be found here: http://www.kshsaa.org/Public/Volleyball/State.cfm. The Blazers will take on Washburn Rural at 4:30 PM, Derby at 5:30 PM, and Shawnee Mission Northwest at 7:30 PM this Friday in Salina.

Offensively, Morgan McIntire led the Blazers with 15 kills on the afternoon, followed by Jaylyne Bell with 11, Kendra Wait with 9, and Gracen Mealman with 4. Morgan McIntire had two aces on the night, while Kiersten Markos, Ava Bojanski, Kendra Wait, and Lauryn Karr added one ace apiece.

Defensively, Holly Maska had a great night in her first start at libero this year, with 26 digs over the course of the afternoon. Morgan McIntire added 23, Kendra Wait added 13, Ava Bojanski picked up 9, and Lauryn Karr added 7. The block came up huge, especially against Olathe West. Jordan Boone led the team with six blocks, while Morgan McIntire, Kiersten Markos, and Gracen Mealman added three apiece.

The Blazers are back in action on Friday afternoon in Salina. We would love to see you all there.