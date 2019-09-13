Sept. 5 the Blazer volleyball B team played back-to-back games against Blue Valley North and Blue Valley West at BV North, taking home two more wins for the Blazers.
The first game was against BV North. This was an extremely intense game for our ladies. BV North was quite a comparable team, and we ended up taking the game into three sets with total scores of 18-25, 25-22, and 15-5.
The Blazer Ladies continued to push hard into their second dual against BV West. The Lady Blazers showed amazing teamwork and communication skills throughout the entirety of this dual, ending with a win in three sets and final scores of 27-25, 25-27 and 15-6.
Nalleli Rolf’s defense digs, Alivia Drake’s powerful serves, Hallie Sherman’s setting skills, Ally Wilhite’s attacks, Avery Williams’ strategic tips, and Ashley Baalmann’s readiness for short balls resulted in games that had everyone on the edge our seats with excitement!
Blazer Ladies take home two wins versus Blue Valley North, Blue Valley West
Sept. 5 the Blazer volleyball B team played back-to-back games against Blue Valley North and Blue Valley West at BV North, taking home two more wins for the Blazers.