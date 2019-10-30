Coach Amy Bilger

Last night the Blazer JV Volleyball team took on the Jaguars of Mill Valley High School in their final match of the 2019 season.

After not competing in a match in over a week we knew the time off the court could work as an advantage or disadvantage. Unfortunately, MVHS walked away with a win in two sets over the GEHS Blazers. Even though it was a tough way to end the season overall, the team had a very successful season!!

Some highlights included ending with an overall record of 21-10, finishing 10-2 in the Sunflower League during the regular season, 2nd place finish at the Ottawa JV Invitational and, 5th place finish out of 13 teams at the Sunflower League Tournament.

In addition to those accomplishments, the girls managed to make the most out of the season by finishing 18 out of the 31 matches in 3 sets (cue the sarcasm). Breaking the stats down further, the Blazers played a total of 78 sets in place of a regular 62 sets. In all seriousness this goes to show how much passion and dedication the team played with every match.

Please congratulate the following young ladies on their successful season:

Ashton Keith (JR)

Lauren Havlik (JR)

Abi Garden (SO)

Mia Bishop (SO)

Ellie Supple (SO)

Emma Pembleton (SO)

Grace Sineath (FR)

Reese Kehl (FR)

Ryleigh Sander (FR)

Raven Boone (FR)

Sariyah Williams (FR)