Coach Pete Logan

Falling behind by as much as 11 in the first half, the Gardner-Edgerton High School girls’ basketball team staged a furious fourth quarter comeback before eventually running out of steam and falling to Shawnee Mission Northwest, 45-32, Saturday evening at Gardner-Edgerton High School Gymnasium.

The Trailblazers jumped out to a 2-0 lead on a putback basket by senior post Sadie Watkins to start the scoring. Minutes later, GEHS junior guard Sofia Semon put the Blazers up 4-2 on a layup. However, the Cougars ended the first frame on a 9-1 run to end the 1st quarter with an 11-5 edge.

The lead grew to nine for the visitors early in the 2nd period, until Semon drained a three-point basket from the right corner to make the score 14-8. Northwest then scored the next five points before a pair of Watkins free throws just before halftime kept the deficit to single digits at the break, 19-10.

A top-of-the-key trey from sophomore guard Kaylah Newman off an assist from senior post Mia Vallery brought the Cougar lead to within seven at 20-13, early in the third quarter. Several minutes later, a Semon three off an assist from sophomore point guard Kaelin Platt cut the lead to 6 at 26-20, but the Cougars scored three of the next four buckets to end the quarter and take a 10-point lead heading into the fourth.

With the Blazers down 34-24 early in the final frame, Semon nailed a three from the right side off an assist from Newman to make the score 34-27. A minute later, Semon drove the left baseline for a layup that made it 34-29. On the Blazers’ next trip down the court, Vallery scored on a putback basket while drawing a Northwest foul. After Vallery stroked the charity stripe shot, GEHS was within two at 34-32 with just over four minutes left to play. However, proving why they are one of the top-ranked 6A teams in the state, the Cougars ended the game on an 11-0 run to claim a 45-32 victory.

Semon led all Cougar scorers on the night with 13 points to go with her five rebounds, while Watkins added eight points to go with her five boards. Vallery added five points to go with her team-high 13 rebounds, Newman collected four points, while sophomore post Kiersten Markos had 2 points and two rebounds.