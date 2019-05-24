The Blazer boys are 2019 Sunflower League Champs.
The boys scored 128 points on Friday night to win the championship title. The team led by a mere half-point over Olathe East late in the meet until Sae and Tae Alcorn and Quenton Walion scored a combined 20 points in the 200m and 3200m, respectively. Their performances effectively sealed the victory for the team. This is GE boys’ first league team title since 2007.
Outstanding performances were turned in by:
Gold Medalists
Austin Simpson, pole vault, 13’0″ (personal record)
Dayton Williams, high jump, 6’6″
SaeVheon Alcorn, 200m, 22.41
4x100m relay: Matt Beyer, Jakob Renaud, Tae Alcorn, Sae Alcorn 42.91
Silver Medalists
Jakob Renaud, 100m, 11.17
Mitch Lumley, 800m, 1:59.51
Teven McKelvey, triple jump, 43’7″
Colton Goodman, pole vault, 13’0″
4x400m relay: Sae Alcorn, Tae Alcorn, Mitch Lumley, AJ Bohon 3:23.75
Bronze Medalists
Jacob Serrioz, javelin, 169’5″
Matt Beyer, 400m, 51.02
Quenton Walion, 3200m, 9:47.10 (#2 all-time GE soph) Amazing race!!!
4x800m relay: Lumley, Walion, Owen Massaro, Bohon 8:11.17
Final Team Scores
1. GEHS 128
2. Olathe East 108.5
3. Olathe Northwest 93
4. Olathe West 61
5. Free State 52
6. SM Northwest 46
7. Olathe North 45
8. SM North 40
9. Olathe South 37
10. Lawrence 36
11. SM East 34.5
12. SM West 31
13. SM South 29