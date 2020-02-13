Coach Michael Zegers

It was a great time for bowling for the Blazers on Friday. The squad headed out to Olathe Lanes East to take on Lawrence, Blue Valley Northwest, and Blue Valley Southwest.

The Junior Varsity Ladies finished in second place overall. Senior Chelsie Rankin brought home silver individually with a 439 series and she also had the high game for all junior varsity bowlers with a nice 175.

The Junior Varsity Gentlemen also brought home team silver on the day. Senior Robert Pfeifer finished the day fifth overall with a 478 series, and Senior Peyton Haenghkam brought home silver with a 490 series.

The Varsity Gentlemen also finished in second. Junior Jakkob Haney finished first overall with a high series of 593!

Last, but not least, the Varsity Ladies also finished second as a team. The Ladies had three bowlers in the top five. Sophomore Kamryn Williams finished in 5th with a 463 series, Senior Cassia Gruis brought home bronze with a 468 series, and Senior Jordan Lounce brought home silver with a 471 series.

The squads head out to league next week. The Junior Varsity bowls Monday at Park Lanes and the Varsity bowl Tuesday at College Lanes.