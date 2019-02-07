Coach Michael Zegers

The bowling Blazers headed out on the frozen tundra on Jan. 29 to take on the likes of Shawnee Mission West, Olathe South and Kansas City Sumner.

Both the varsity boys and JV boys finished in third place. The gentlemen are showing improvement, and they are gaining confidence. Senior Cole Bergmann ended the day with a 544 series (181 avg) with a high game of 201, and sophomore Ian Carpenter finished with a 563 series (188 avg), and a high game of 199.

Both the JV ladies and the varsity ladies finished in second place. On the JV side, Freshman Maddy Riggs bowled a personal best game of 165 and personal best series of 407 (136 avg) for an individual 2nd place finish.

On the varsity side, Freshman Kamryn Williams, after shaking off some jitters, put up a 190 game, Jordan Lounce contributed with a strong series and a 166 game. Junior Violet Rude started off hot with games of 157 and 160, and senior Veronika Wojtas bowled a nice 228 game to help achieve the 560 series which brought home the first place individual ranking