Scott Seyl

8th Grade Varsity Score versus Paola: The 8th grade varsity lost a close game to Paola 21 to 23. Dawson Williams had eight points and nine rebounds. Cayden Sadler had six points and three steals. Derek Landis had three points. Andrew Kamtio had seven big rebounds. Mitch Mauk had two points and two rebounds. Cale Harlan had two points.

8th Grade Varsity Score versus Louisburg: The 8th grade varsity beat Louisburg 34 to 32. Dawson Williams had 23 points, 11 rebounds, three steals, two block and two assist. Kyle Oatman had seven points and three rebounds. Derek Landis had three points and two assist. Cayden Sadler had four assist, three steals and two blocks. Mitch Mauk added one point and one rebound. Andrew Kamtio had two rebounds and one block. Cale Harlan had two steals.

8th Grade JV Score versus Paola:

The 8th grade JV boys played great team basketball but lost a close one to Paola 25-27. Aiden Wallen, Carter Beasley, Dexter Carr, Camden Carter, and Tristan Combs each scored four points. Leading rebounder was Aiden Wallen with 11.

8th Grade JV Score versus Louisburg :

The 8th grade JV boys played with great effort, but were unable to beat a very good Louisburg team and lost 21-28. Leading scorers were Carter Beasley with 10, Aiden Wallen with five, and Ben Pauls with three. Leading rebounder was Harrison Yaeger with nine.

7th Grade Varsity Score versus Louisburg: The 7th grade varsity boys basketball team beat Louisburg on Saturday 25-22. Cooper Williams had six points and four steals. Carson Hilton had six points and two blocks. Alex Veeman, Dalton Jackson, and Taden Burke all added four points apiece. Tucker Williams and Dalton Jackson each had 10 rebounds and Taden Burke added eight boards.

7th Grade Varsity Score versus Paola: A tired 7th grade varsity Husky basketball team held on to win a close one to Paola 31-24. Cooper Williams had 10 points and three assists. Carson Hilton had nine points and four rebounds. Taden Burke added six points and six rebounds. Dalton Jackson had four points and six rebounds. Tucker Williams added 11 rebounds. The Huskies host Baldwin on Tuesday.

7th Grade JV Score versus Louisburg: The 7th JV traveled to Louisburg Saturday morning for a triangular. They had Louisburg first. The Huskies jumped out to an early lead, but that was cut to one point by halftime. In the fourth quarter Louisburg took the lead but the Huskies fought back. It was a tie game and with 9.7 seconds left Colton Hawkinson tracked down a huge rebound off a missed Louisburg free throw. He hit Jackson Rhea at half court who hit Aleko Khundadze for a layup with three seconds left, sealing the victory 29-27 for the Huskies. Khundadze was leading scorer with nine points. Ethan Lange had seven points to go with two assists. Hawkinson had eight points, 15 rebounds, and three blocked shots. Rhea had two points, three steals, and four assists. Brayden Mason had two points, and Jacob Hawkins had one points. Parker Walion had four rebounds.

7th Grade JV Score versus Paola: After a close game with Louisburg the Huskies took the court to do battle with Paola again. They didn’t want to leave any doubt after the first game and took the big win 36-18. The boys executed the best defensive and offensive game of the season. Ethan Lange was leading scorer with 12 points to go with six steals and two turnovers. Colton Hawkinson had 11 points, three rebounds, and four blocked shots. Jackson Rhea had six points, four assists, and two steals. Blake Weese had five points to go with three rebounds. Landon Kober added two points to go with five rebounds and two assists. Brayden Mason had three rebounds and two steals, Dominic Tarr-Brooks had three rebounds, and Parker Walion had three rebounds and a steal.