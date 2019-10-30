Will Biggs
Director of Instrumental Music
This past weekend the GEHS Band traveled to Independence, KS to participate in the 42nd Neewollah (that’s Halloween backwards) Marching Festival. Our group represented GEHS very well by receiving a one rating in parade marching, a one rating in field show marching, and our drum majors received the award for best drum majors in our classification!
We had a very memorable moment at the beginning of our field show performance. As Tate Allen climbed onto the drum major stand, the support on the left side gave way. Very athletically, Tate stuck the landing. Mr. Proctor and I went out onto the field and held up the left side of the podium and Tate climbed back up and led the band in a very fine performance. I am so proud of the band’s poise and professionalism during this show.
Blazer band shines at Neewollah Festival
Will Biggs