Betty Jean Cordell Coble

Betty Jean Cordell Coble, 85, of Gardner, Kan passed away June 9, 2019 at Hoeger House, Olathe, Kan.

Betty was born March 4, 1934 in Gardner, Kan to Arthur Francis and Thelma Faye (Stratton) Cordell. She was a lifelong Gardner resident. Betty graduated from Gardner High School in 1952. She married James Russell Coble on Dec. 11, 1954 in Gardner, Kan. Betty was a licensed insurance agent working for the Lehman Insurance Agency until her retirement in 1999. She was named “Employee of the Year” in 1989 by the Gardner Chamber of Commerce. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Gardner, a Cub Scout den mother and an accomplished piano player. Betty enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading and spending time with her family. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Betty will be dearly missed by family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Coble; brother, Bob Cordell and sister, Patti Sue Cordell. Betty is survived by her daughter, Nancy and husband Richard Ludwig, Gardner; son, Gary and wife Sharonn Coble, Gardner, four grandchildren: Scott Coble, Sara Coble, Josh Ludwig and Jessica Spalding and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation 5:00 -7:00 pm Fri., June 14, 2019 at Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, (913) 856-7111. Graveside service 10:00 am Sat., June 15, 2019 at Gardner Cemetery, Gardner. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gardner Cemetery Assoc. for enhancements to the flag pole lighting.

