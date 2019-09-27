BETTY GENE BERRY

Betty Gene Berry, 68, of Olathe, KS, passed away Sept. 24, 2019. Visitation will be held 2:00 to 4:00 pm Sun., Sept. 29, 2019 at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, KS (913) 856-7111. Funeral will be held 10:00 am Mon., Sept. 30, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial follows at Gardner Cemetery, Gardner, KS. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Betty was born July 18, 1951 in Kansas City, KS to Gene Henry and Betty Lou (Eldridge) Slickelman. She grew up in Sugar Creek, MO as a little girl, she moved to Johnson County in the 1960’s, later to KCMO for thirteen years and back to Olathe in 2003. Betty earned her Associate Degree from JCCC. She worked as a Graphic Artist for the KCMO School District for seventeen years; retiring in 2010. Betty was a special mom, “mamo,” sister and friend. Her greatest joys in life were watching all her grandchildren’s activities and having her annual Christmas Eve celebration with everyone of the family at her house. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, plants, bowling, playing pool, estate sales and going to the YMCA with her friends. Betty attended New City Church in Edgerton, KS. She will be dearly missed by family and friends especially her tail-wagging lap dog Dexter.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Caden Powers, grandson; Donna Nelson, sister; son-in-law, George Haworth and first husband, Junior Hendrickson. Betty is survived by her children: Teresa Lynn Hendrickson-Haworth, Olathe, KS, Regina Hendrickson-Meyer, Galveston, TX, Octavia (Lance) Hendrickson-Crist, Gardner, KS and Tony (Wendy) Powers, Gardner, KS; brother, Michael (Barbara) Keefer, Olathe, KS and sister, Laveda Wicks, KCMO; eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren with another on the way; former husbands: Glyn Ray Powers, Edgerton, KS and Herbert Berry, KY.

Her most precious canine companion in her life was Duchess. She was very smart and protective of her. Do-Girl passed away in 2015.