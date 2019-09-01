The Gardner Edgerton Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Aug. 20 and celebrated the grand opening of the Phase IV addition of Bethel Estates. Rep. Sharice Davids attended and spoke about the importance of affordable senior housing. Photos courtesy of the GE Chamber
