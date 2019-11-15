Bernard “Bud” Edward Franchett, 82, Gardner, passed away Nov. 11, 2019 at Aberdeen Village, Olathe.

Bud was born in Kansas City, Kan., on Dec. 6, 1936 to Bernard John and Essie Elizabeth (Grimes) Franchett. He grew up in Kansas City, Kan., and graduated from Ward High School in 1954. Bud worked for over 40 years for Vile-Goller Fine Arts Printing as a production manager.

On Jan. 22, 1971, Bud and Pamela Gayle Kneedler were married in Kansas City, Kan. They moved to Gardner 15 years ago from Lenexa, Bud was a member of Divine Mercy Catholic Church, Gardner. He had a passion for drag racing and was an avid reader and Kansas City Chiefs fan. Bud was a member of the Y.M.C.A. and enjoyed jogging and camping. He will be missed by family and friends.

Bud was preceded in death by his parents and son Ronald E. Franchett. He is survived by his wife, Pam of the home; sons: Thomas J. and wife Cheri Franchett, Lenexa, Michael K. and wife Jody Franchett, Edwardsville, Kan., and Jeffrey L. Franchett, Stevensville, Mont.,; sisters Marilyn Johnson, Edwardsville, and Janice Stevenson, Bonner Springs, Kan.; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., Nov. 18, 2019 at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner (913-856-7111). Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Nov. 19, 2019 at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 555 W. Main St, Gardner. Burial will follow at Gardner Cemetery, Gardner. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson Foundation of the Heartland, 8900 State Line Rd., Suite 320, Leawood, Kan 66206. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneral.com.