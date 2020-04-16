Board members approved the hire of Frank Bell, beginning with the 2020-21 school year, as Gardner Edgerton High School principal. The decision was made at the monthly board meeting on April 6, 2020.

Bell began his career in education in 1991 and has served as a teacher, coach and building administrator at the high school level. He currently serves as an assistant principal at Frontier Trail Middle School in the Olathe Public School District.

Bell is familiar with GEHS and the community as he filled in as athletic director/assistant principal in the spring of the 2014-15 school year.

In addition to serving in many leadership capacities in Olathe, Bell is active in the community. He has served as a board of directors on the Olathe Public Schools Foundation, Olathe Area Chamber of Commerce, and Kids TLC. Each of these associations partner directly with schools in the support of the welfare and education of students. He is also a high school basketball official and has been recognized by the Kansas High School Activities Association with the Outstanding Service Award and Basketball Official of the Year Award.

Bell earned his Bachelor’s of Science degree from Southern Nazarene University and his Master’s of Science in Educational Leadership from the University of Kansas in 2000. Bell and wife, Julianne (23 years) have four children: Mattie Melton, married to Rev. Jonny Melton; Charlie, a freshman baseball pitcher at Fort Scott Community College; Millie, a high school junior; and Michael, a high school freshman .

Frank Bell