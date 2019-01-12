Start 2019 off by checking whether you are registered to vote in future elections.

In December, 2018, there were 403,899 registered voters in Johnson County: Democratic Party Registration: 108,988; Libertarian Party Registration: 4,545 ;Republican Party Registration: 181,587; and Unaffiliated Registration: 108,779.

To verify you are registered, check online at https://jocoelection.org/registration.

To register to vote, or change your registration, whether by mail or fax: go to the website and print the Voter Registration Application, complete all information, sign and send it to the Election Office.

Registration applications may be mailed to 2101 E. Kansas City Road, Olathe, Kan. 66061; Faxed to 913-791-8934 or 913-791-8935 or scanned and e-mailed to [email protected] A photo of the document may be texted to (913) 953-9539.

• To register, you must be a United States citizen, a resident of the State of Kansas, and have reached the age of 18 years before the next election

• State law requires that all voters show photo identification.

• You may register to vote at any time. However, voter registration always closes 21 days prior to an Election Day. Applications must be postmarked no later than the 21st day prior to any election to be eligible to vote.

• If you change your name or address, or wish to change your party affiliation, update your voter registration by completing a new voter registration application.

• You may register in person at any city hall or the Election Office. Check here for a registration site near you.

• You may also register to vote or change your registration information online with a valid Kansas driver’s license or a nondriver’s identification card. Online Voter Registration is provided through the Statewide voter registration system: (Requires a valid KS ID)

The Johnson County Election office may be reached at: (913) 715-6800.