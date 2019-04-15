The Edgerton City Council appointed Josh Beem to the Planning Commission during a special council meeting April 1.
Beem, who previously served on the commission, replaces Andrew Merriman, who resigned recently.
“I want to thank Josh for agreeing to serve our community,” said Don Roberts, mayor, during the meeting.
The commission conducts public hearings on subdivision and zoning matters and recommends action to the city council.
Other members of the commission are John Daley, chair, Tim Berger, vice chair, Jeremy Little, secretary, and Charlie Crooks, commissioner.
