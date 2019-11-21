Sasha Olcott fights hard against advanced stage 3B nodular sclerosis Hodgkin lymphoma, and a benefit has been organized to help her win her fight. The BBQ Dinner and Silent Auction will occur from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, at Gardner Senior Community Center, 128 E. Park Street.
The benefit will include entertainment by DJ Josh High, and dinner provided by Smokin’ Bill Weston. The dinner and entertainment will be provided for free, with all donations going to help pay the Olcott Family’s medical expenses. Silent auction items include boutique clothing, a Westin Crown Center package, a Burt’s Bees basket, and much more.
Information on Sasha Olcott and her journey can be found at the Sasha’s Squad website at www.caringbridge.org.
BBQ dinner, silent auction to benefit Sasha Olcott
Sasha Olcott fights hard against advanced stage 3B nodular sclerosis Hodgkin lymphoma, and a benefit has been organized to help her win her fight. The BBQ Dinner and Silent Auction will occur from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, at Gardner Senior Community Center, 128 E. Park Street.