More than 70 teams from Kansas, Missouri and Colorado will fill Lone Elm Park, 21151 West 167th Street, with award-winning barbecue as they compete in the 2020 Qlathe BBQ Championship, presented by American Barbecue Systems, March 13-14.
The Qlathe BBQ Championship provides the numerous championship-caliber BBQ teams in Olathe an outlet to kick off the Midwest competitive circuit right in their backyard.
Teams will be judged in chicken, pork ribs, pork, and beef brisket for a chance to win a portion of the $10,000 prize purse. The grand champion and individual meat category awards ceremony will take place at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 14.
Man Meat BBQ won Grand Champion honors at the 2019 Qlathe BBQ Championship, while High i-Que and The Smoking Hills rounded out the competition’s top three.
The event will kick off March 13, with the Qlathe Cornhole Championship at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Registration for teams of two is open online.
Visit OlatheKS.org/QlatheBBQ for more information.
BBQ championship moves to Lone Elm Park
