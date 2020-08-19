Photo courtesy of USD 231
Certified staff returned to USD 231 on Aug. 17 and classified staff will return next week. Stuff is involved in professional development and planning for the 20-21 school year. GE welcomed teachers new to the district for the annual New Teacher Academy (NTA). The mission of the New Teacher Academy is clear: All new teachers, no matter their pathway to the GE all will be prepared to successfully teach the students of our community. NTA is designed to educate staff members new to the district so they understand the district’s culture and direction, instructional expectations, and know where to find resources and support.