Helping young gymnasts improve or master back and front handsprings is the goal of a gymnastics special event for girls being offered in mid-January by the Gymnastics Department of the Johnson County Park and Recreation District.

Called the Back Handspring Clinic, this single-session program is intended for female gymnasts ages six to 12. Participants should already have Level 2 or 3 gymnastics skills. For an optimal learning experience, it is encouraged for participants to have a round off, and bridge bend kick over.

This Back Handspring Clinic will take place beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, at the JCPRD Gymnastics Center, located inside the Mill Creek Activity Center, 6518 Vista Dr., Shawnee. To find this program in the My JCPRD Activities catalog and online listings, browse first under youth then under gymnastics. In the catalog and when using the website’s advanced search, look for the keywords “gymnastics special event.”

The cost for one one-hour session is $15 per person for Johnson County residents or $17 per person for nonresidents. Go register online at: www.jcprd.com.