Jay Anthony Martinac, Gardner, was charged with premeditated attempted murder in the first degree and aggravated battery. The charge stems from an incident Aug. 5.

“On Aug. 5 at approximately 3:20 p.m. Gardner PD units were dispatched to the 300 block of West Madison regarding an armed disturbance with possible shots fired in a residence, “according to Sgt. Steve Benz, GPD.

Upon arrival officers made contact with a female subject via telephone. She was asked to come outside. She was then removed from the area, Benz said. A male subject inside the residence was then contacted by phone, and he came outside without incident.

The female was checked by emergency medical personnel. With only minor apparent injuries, she was not transported for medical attention. Both subjects were transported to the Gardner Police Department for interviews.

“Subsequent investigation revealed that multiple shots from a firearm had taken place inside the residence. The male subject, Jay Martinac, a 61 year old white male, was subsequently charged with attempted 1st degree murder. The investigation is ongoing,“ Benz said.

Martinac’s preliminary hearing will be in Johnson County court Aug. 13 and an attorney has been appointed. A no contact order was issued for any victim/witness.

He is currently being held in Johnson County jail. Bond has been set at $250,000.