Gardner

Gardner will host its 22nd annual Halloween Boo Bash event on Oct. 25, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Celebration Park, 32501 W. 159th St.

Attendees will enjoy games and prizes, candy in abundance, a trailer ride, and other fun-filled activities. The city will offer free pop and popcorn and have concession stands open for service. The evening will also include a pumpkin decorating contest with the announcement of the winner at 7:30 p.m. A live fire-eating performance will then follow.

All-access wristbands are available for $2 each when pre-purchased or $4 at the door for kids 2 to 12 years old. There is no cost for parents/guardians and children under the age of two to attend. Wristbands are available for pre-purchase until Oct. 25, 4 p.m., at the Parks and Recreation counter in City Hall, 120 E. Main St.

In case of inclement weather, the event will take place on Monday, Oct. 29, 6 to 8 p.m. Check the weather hotline at 913.543.5305 for updates. For more details about the event, including the pumpkin decorating contest, visit www.gardnerkansas.gov/boobash.

Edgerton

Family, friends and neighbors are invited to this great Edgerton fall tradition.

The fun begins at 4 p.m. Oct. 28 where guests can sit back with friends and family and enjoy a complimentary hot dog dinner. At 4:30 p.m. a new entertainer will be introduced who is sure to have everyone amazed.

Don’t forget to stop by and check out our family friendly Haunted House downtown. The night will conclude with the annual Edgerton Costume Contest—all ages are invited to participate.