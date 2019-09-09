Gardner and Edgerton will not be participating in the county wide warrant amnesty program; however, Fairway, Leawood, Merriam, Mission, Mission Hills, Olathe, Overland park, Prairie Village, Roeland Park, Shawnee and Spring Hill are.

Warrant status can be checked on the Johnson County Sheriff’s website.

“The City of Gardner does not participate in Warrant Amnesty Day as the city’s proactive process provides defendants multiple opportunities to resolve their case both before and after a warrant is issued to avoid arrest,” said Robin Lewis, Gardner municipal judge.

Gardner currently has 1,988 active warrants.

Edgerton has fewer than 20 currently outstanding warrants that date back to 2015, according to Kara Banks, Edgerton public information officer.

“Most of the city’s warrants are issued when people are ticketed (especially for traffic stops or minor infractions) and then neither pay the fine, nor show up for municipal court,” Banks said. If someone has an outstanding warrant, they can be arrested. That individual would be booked into jail until they make bond. They are then normally rescheduled for municipal court. In most instances, arrangements can also be made thru city hall without being arrested.

The Olathe Municipal Court will join other municipal courts throughout Johnson County to conduct a Warrant Amnesty Event from Sept. 9, through Sept. 25. Individuals with a warrant may appear in their designated court, at the specified time, to have their warrant canceled and warrant fee waived. Prosecutors will be available to assist with the resolution of cases.

Please note all warrants remain active until resolved and can be served by an officer at any time you have contact with police (i.e. traffic stop), including during the amnesty event period. Contact the Olathe Municipal Court at 913-971-6393 or the municipal court in which your case is pending with any questions.