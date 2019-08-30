Archie Cornelius Richardson, 83, Gardner, passed away Aug. 27, 2019 at Park West Plaza in Wichita, Kan.

Archie was born May 27, 1936 in Melrose, Fla., to Alexander Cornelius and Gertrude (Eubanks) Richardson. He grew up in Florida and served in the US Air Force. Archie lived in various places, moved to Gardner in the 1970s and worked in street maintenance for the city of Overland Park, Kan.

Archie married Theodora “Teddye” Gutierrez on May 30, 1993 in Emporia, Kan. He was a member and Potentate of Shiners, Eastern Star-Electa Chapter #2, Consistory #19 all of Kansas City, Kan., and Past Master of Cedar Beam #23, Olathe. Archie enjoyed fishing, watching tennis matches, western movies on TV and was an avid reader–he especially enjoyed western novels. He will be dearly missed by family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Teddye, in 2016 and several siblings. Archie is survived by his stepson, Jerry and wife Stacey Evans, Wichita; six grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; sister, Dorathy Richardson Williams, Gainesville, Fla.; brother, Rosevelt Richardson, Miami, Fla.; special niece, Gladys Hayes, Gainesville, and a host of other nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral were Sept. 4, 2019 at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kan (913) 856-7111. Burial with military honors follows at Gardner Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.