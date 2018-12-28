If you have an interest in the environment and natural resources, and enjoy working with others then the Johnson County K-State Research and Extension Master Naturalist (EMN) program may be for you. Applications are now being accepted for the Class of 2019 training.

The EMN program focuses on education, outreach, and service dedicated to the beneficial management of local natural areas and resources. Programs include: land stewardship to eradicate invasive species and restore natural habitats; bluebird stewardship which includes monitoring local populations, data collection and educational outreach to local grade schools; pollinator protection; speaking engagements; and partnering with organizations that share the common goal of protecting natural resources. The mission is to develop knowledgeable and dedicated volunteers who are active in promoting awareness, understanding and stewardship of the natural heritage of Kansas.

The application deadline is January 16. Training begins March 6, and runs each Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. through mid-May. All classes will be conducted at the Johnson County K-State Research and Extension Office, 11811 S. Sunset Drive, in Olathe. Two sessions will include a Friday night and a Saturday morning outdoor adventure. Class members must be a resident of the greater Kansas City metro area. There is a $120 administration fee for those accepted into the class. Acceptance notices will be sent out in early February. Only 35 applicants will be accepted.

Applicants who are selected will receive intensive 40 hours of classroom and hands-on instruction from experts in natural resource concepts. In return, newly-trained recruits will be required to volunteer 30 hours of volunteer service each year, on environmental projects that benefit the community.

If you are interested in applying or would like more information, contact Jessica Barnett, county Agriculture and Natural Resources agent with Johnson County K-State Research and Extension at (913) 715-7010, [email protected] or visit www.johnson.ksu.edu and click on the “Volunteers” link for details.