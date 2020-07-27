Submitted photo

Anyone who downloaded an app to rent RideKC Bikes at Johnson County Park and Recreation District parks prior to July 1, will need to download a different app for future rentals.

“Bike Walk KC, the operator of the regional fleet of rentable bikes, e-bikes, and scooters, has created an all-in-one app for renting RideKC branded microtransit devices in the region; it’s the RideKC Bike & Scooter app,” explained JCPRD Project Manager Mark Allen. “Overall, this will make for a more integrated, single point-of-sale user experience.”

Previously, users would have needed to download and use proprietary applications for each of the different devices in the RideKC fleet; users renting pedal bikes sponsored by JCPRD needed the Drop Mobility app, while those renting a BCycle bike, which can also show up at hubs in JCPRD parks, needed a different app.

“For this new system, you have one KC Bike and Scooter app that is the bigger umbrella for all of these microtransit devices,” Allen said. “You can now manage all your rentals in one spot.”

After a trial rollout late last year, rentals of RideKC Bikes began June 1 in several JCPRD parks. This new system features a first-of-its-kind pedal bike model that operates in a “dockless” format. Bikes are located at hubs in each participating park, which can be found using the RideKC Bike & Scooter app.

The parks-based system allows users to scan a bike to check it out, ride it safely, and then return it at any authorized hub location. Every bike has both a cable lock that wraps around a fixed object, and a wheel lock that automatically closes through the rear wheel, ensuring responsible parking. The first ride for new users is free; after that, bikes are one dollar to unlock and 10 cents per minute.

In response to COVID-19, RideKC Bike is providing enhanced sanitation methods to ensure rider safety with every maintenance check, movement between hubs, and repairs.

JCPRD bike hub locations include: Shawnee Mission Park, 7900 Renner Road, Shawnee and Lenexa; Meadowbrook Park, 9101 Nall Ave., Prairie Village; Heritage Park, 16050 Pflumm Road, Olathe; Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center, 8788 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park; Mid-America West Sports Complex, 20200 Johnson Dr., Shawnee; Mid-America Sports Complex, 20000 Johnson Dr., Shawnee; Mill Creek Streamway Park (at Lenexa’s Craig Crossing access point), 91st and Woodland Road, Lenexa; and Arthur & Betty Verhaeghe Park, 11401 W. 167th St., Overland Park.

For more information, visit www.jcprd.com/bikes.

RideKC Bike is a partnership of BikeWalkKC, the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority. The system provides a unique integration of public transit and shared use mobility. Three fleets of traditional pedal bikes, electric-assist bikes, and scooters provide residents and visitors with healthy, sustainable options for getting around Kansas City. BikeWalkKC is the owner/operator of RideKC Bike. Learn more at www.ridekcbike.com.