Every year the Gardner Police Department partners with Back the Blue 5k to raise money for Gardner Police Department K9 Unit.
The money raised so far has allowed GPD to purchase a new bite suit, an updated heat alarm to keep K9 Zeus safe while in the patrol car, a remote start, and “Kong” and other tug toys used for rewards.
The Back the Blue 5k/10K event will take place on June 29 at 7 am at New Century Airfield (Army Reserve Aviation Support Facility 300 Navy Dr.)
Along with the 5k/10k, we have a bench press and deadlift competition, sponsored by Sheep Dawg Strength Training, that starts at 8 am.
