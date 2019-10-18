The annexation of 500 acres of property roughly bordering 199th St., was a surprise in that it did not appear on the city’s published agenda Oct. 6, and was apparently added sometime late Oct. 7 just before the meeting.

That annexation, plus the 261 acres annexed by consent agenda last month, netted Jim Pruetting, city administrator, a $7,500 bonus.

There was no time for public debate regarding the annexation, and Steve Shute, mayor, publicly thanked a quasi-governmental “bridging the gap” group for bringing the annexation to fruition.

“Bridging the gap” is the same group mentioned by council members regarding the early termination and $350,000 buyout of Cheryl Harrison-Lee, city administrator, who Jim Pruetting, current city administrator, replaced.

The council voted 4-1 last April to confirm Pruetting’s four-year, $150,000 appointment.

According to the contract, an extra $2,500 is received for every 250 acres that the city annexes up to a maximum of 4,000 acres. According to the ICMA code of ethics, “Public office is a public trust. A member shall not leverage his or her position for personal gain or benefit.”

Randy Gregorcyk, councilmember, was the lone councilmember against the contract saying Pruetting, who was then police chief, lacked the requisite qualifications, and Gregorcyk objected to the bonus.

During the Oct. 6 meeting, the council also approved a development agreement with Grata Development for 82 acres located along the north side of 175th street and south of I-35. The council, during a Sept. 3 meeting, had approved the annexation of 261 acres on the south side of 175th west of Clare Road. The passage was contingent on the city’s providing a development plan acceptable t the developer within 30 days.. The city beat the Oct. 31 deadline and the development will utilize a Special Benefit District to finance the project, and the developer has requested a seventy-five percent property tax abatement for 10 years on multi-family properties and the use of Industrial Revenue Bonds to finance the development.

Rich Melton, councilmember, referred to the council’s actions as an “annexation bonanza.”