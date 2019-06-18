

Anna L. Schlagel, wife of Harold E. Schlagel and mother of Ruth, George, Ralph, and Theresa died on June 14, 2019 at the age of 98.

Anna was born Sept. 7, 1920 in Lenexa, to Victor and Marie (Verbeke) Brulez who immigrated from Belgium to America in the early 1900s. Anna finished her formal education when she graduated from eighth grade at Holy Trinity School in 1935. After graduating, Anna worked as a truck farmer delivering her produce to the market. She married her beloved Harold on Jan. 18, 1944, and, as a war bride, worked at Pratt & Whitney to support the war effort. After the war ended, she worked side by side with her husband on the family dairy farm from 1946 to 1999 when they moved to Lakeview Village. Anna fed calves and raised a large garden full of strawberries and asparagus to help feed her family and all the hungry hired help they had over the many years.

Anna was a member of the Extension Homemakers Unite (EHU) and was recognized and honored for over 75 years of membership. She was a Johnson County 4-H member when the county fair was held in Spring Hill, Kan. She was a 4-H Foods leader for 30 years and served as the Johnson County Fair 4-H Foods Department chair for many years. She influenced the lives of countless children she taught to cook and bake–including most of her grandchildren. Anna and Harold were members of Holy Trinity Catholic Church from their births until 1965. They then joined St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Olathe from 1965 to 1979. At that time, they became founding members of Prince of Peace Parish in Olathe. They remained members at Prince of Peace until their move to Lakeview Village in 1999. Anna received the sacraments of Baptism, First Communion, Confirmation, Holy Matrimony, and will attend her final mass there as well.

She and her husband won the Johnson County Soil Conservation Award and belonged to the Mid-America Dairymen Association. Anna and Harold played cards over 50 years on Saturday nights with an amazing group of friends and family; Glen & Margaret Ewing, Kim & Loretta Nellor, Jess & Irene Peer, Bob & Margaret Stone, Paul & Vera Lee Schlagel, Bob & Marie Schlagel and Louise & Buck Meyer.

Anna leaves her children and their spouses, Ruth and Richard Coyne of Lake Oswego, Ore., George and Gale Schlagel of Olathe, and Theresa and Phil Cogswell of Overland Park. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Harold in 2000, son Ralph in 2003, sister Josephine Caenen, brother Arthur Brulez, infant sister Elsie Brulez, and grandson Greg Houser. She is survived by 12 grandchildren: Stacy Houser of Lake Oswego, Ore., Michael and Bridget Coyne of Lake Oswego, Ore., Aaron and Sarah Schlagel of Kansas City, Mo., Dr. Andra and Ben Long of Olathe, Anne and Jim Erickson of Kansas City, Mo., Sara Schlagel and her husband Jorge Avila of Shawnee, Becky and Mark Grisier of Yates Center, Kan., Debbie and Andrew Rippie of Rose Hill, Kan, Shelley Schlagel of Kansas City, Mo, Jeffrey Schlagel of Pittsburgh, Kan., Dr. Leah Cogswell of Olathe, Katie and Jordan Craft of Tokyo, Japan, and special “adopted” granddaughter Stephanie Bingman Kice and family. Anna was also blessed with 16 great-grandchildren including Cole and Jack Houser, Kendall, Logan and Charlie Coyne, Wilder & Weston Schlagel, Lily & Laurel Long, Theron & Danny Erickson, Sebastian Schlagel-Avila, Charlotte and Timbir Grisier, Caroline and Oliver Rippe. Great-grandchildren numbers 17 and 18 are due within the next two months.

On June 19, 2019 at the Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home, 14275 S. Blackbob Road, Olathe, a Rosary will be said at 5:30 p.m. with visitation to follow from 6-8 p.m. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 13695 W. 92nd St., Lenexa on June 20, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with a graveside service to follow immediately after.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the Debt Reduction Fund at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Lenexa. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.PenwellGabelKC.com