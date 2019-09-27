An incident involving a juvenile and a confrontation with a female adult did not occur, according to a press release issued by the Gardner Police Department.
Sept. 20 at about 8 a.m. GPD was dispatched to the 500 Block of North Poplar after it was reported that a female subject had approached and confronted a juvenile on foot in that area. The juvenile evaded the subject and was able to board a nearby school bus. The juvenile reported the incident upon their arrival at school, and law enforcement was quickly notified.
Detectives spoke at length with the juvenile and their parents.
As a result of the investigation, GPD obtained video of the area of the alleged occurrence, at the time in question. Detectives were able to confirm that no confrontation occurred, and no crime has been committed.
Alleged confrontation unfounded, GPD says
