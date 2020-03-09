The Gardner-Edgerton High School All School Reunion plans have started brewing, and it will be a joyful time. The reunion traditionally happens on the Sunday after graduation, which will be Sunday, May 17, this year. All alumni of Gardner High School, Edgerton Rural High School, and GEHS are welcome to attend, and their spouses, too.
The fun starts at 11:30 a.m. at the GEHS Commons area. A catered luncheon will happen at 12:30 pm, and the menu includes meat loaf, beef and noodles, chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, and a strawberry dessert.
It will be the 50th reunion for the Class of 1970, with class president Cindy Parry. The reunion, open to all graduates, will offer special honor to the classes of 1960, 1970, and 1993. For information or tickets, which are $20 a person, or to RSVP or help with planning, contact 913 856 4447.
All school reunion plans begin for GEHS
