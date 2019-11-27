Adrian Raymond Page, 64, of Gardner, Kan, passed away November 25, 2019 at his home.

Adrian was born November 18, 1955, in Gardner, Kan, to Richard Delone and Barbara Lucille (Young) Page. He was a lifelong resident of Gardner and graduated in 1973 from Gardner Edgerton High School. Adrian married Sandra L Davis on March 30, 1974, in Ocheltree, Kan. He worked for Hi-Line Plastics Inc. for 47 years, starting at age 17. He was the Plant Manager and Vice President of Operations. Adrian loved hunting, camping, and spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed spending time at his farm. He will be missed by all.

Adrian was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Richard “Ricky” Page. He is survived by his wife Sandra of the home; daughter, Becky and husband Travis Jones of Gardner, Kan. Siblings: Meredith Lessley, Donald Page, Raleigh Page, Jason Page, Dorian Page, Della Koudelka and Bracken Page. Granddaughters: Hannah, Natali and Gabrielle.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center Street, Gardner, Kan, 66030 (913) 856-7111. There will be a visitation before the service at 9:30 AM. The burial will follow at the Gardner Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.