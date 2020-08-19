Patricia Becker Puett and Wayne Puett wish to announce their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 20. Due to the COVID-19 virus they will not be celebrating their anniversary as planned but want to say they are happy together and proud of their family.
Family includes son Douglas Puett and Melissa Weston, daughter Tammie Bretz and husband Brian.
Grandchildren: Shane Bretz and fiancé Colette Linton, Aaron Bretz and wife Kei Akutsu, and Megan N. Bretz.
60th wedding anniversary
