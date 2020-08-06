Photo courtesy of JCPRD

A 50 Plus Pickleball Tournament is set for Aug. 21, at the Johnson County Park and Recreation District’s New Century Fieldhouse, near Gardner. Social distancing and COVID-19 safe practices will be encouraged during this event.

This event is presented by JCPRD’s 50 Plus Department and is sanctioned by the USA Pickleball Association. There will be six courts for play, and player ratings will be used for assigning brackets for men’s and women’s doubles matches, as well as mixed play in the 3.0/3.5, 4.0, 4.5/5.0 divisions. Awards will be given for first, second, and third place for each division in mixed and gender doubles. This tournament is for players who will be 50 or older by Dec. 31, 2020.

This event was originally planned as a three-day Regional Pickleball Tournament, but due to COVID-19 concerns, has become a much smaller single-day local tournament instead. Registration is first-come, first-served, and while some sections have already filed, others are still available. A waiting list is being taken.

Pickleball is a cross between tennis, badminton, and table tennis played on a court with two players per side who use a wiffleball and paddles. New Century Fieldhouse is located at 551 New Century Parkway, near Gardner.

To find this program online at JCPRD.com, browse first under 50 plus and then sports. In the catalog and when using the website’s advanced search, look for the keyword “pickleball.”

The fee for this one-day event, which runs from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., is $26 per person. To see this program online at JCPRD.com.