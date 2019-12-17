The new class of Kansas Highway Patrol troopers and officers hit the road this Thursday as they graduated from the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy in Salina. The Patrol’s 31 newest troopers and officers will enter the field training phase of our training program.
KHP Recruit Class #59 began 23 weeks of training on June 19, 2019 at the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy.
New troopers and officers will be stationed in the following counties:
Troop A: Johnson/Wyandotte Counties – 4 new troopers
Troop B: Douglas County – 1 trooper
Franklin County – 1 trooper
Jackson County – 1 trooper
Shawnee County – 1 trooper
Troop C: Geary County – 1 trooper
Riley County – 1 trooper
Saline County – 1 trooper
Troop D: Logan County -1 trooper
Sherman County – 1 trooper
Thomas County – 1 trooper
Troop E: Finney County – 2 troopers
Scott County – 1 trooper
Seward county -1 trooper
Troop F: Butler County – 1 trooper
Cowley County – 1 trooper
Sedgwick County -1 trooper
Sumner County – 2 troopers
Troop G (Kansas Turnpike): Emporia area – 2 troopers
Troop H: Crawford County – 1 trooper