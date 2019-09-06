Submitted photos
GEYCP hosted its third annual middle school kickball tournament this past Aug. 23. Nineteen 5-8 grade teams, 12 high school workers, and an estimated 300 family and friends walked through the USD 231 District Athletic Complex gates for a fun night under the lights at no cost. There were 36 games played and concluded with The Bombers taking home the 5-6 grade championship and The Ballers winning the 7-8 grade crown.
Also among the nights festivities, The New Kicks on the Block won the spirit award for best team name and uniforms. The spirit award was voted on by team fans through a social media poll generating over 200 likes during the one hour voting period.
Tournament champions walked away with custom GEYCP backpacks, GEYCP medals, gift certificates and coupons from local businesses, along with other goodies. “The night was a total success. We are happy to provide such a fun event for our middle school students and their families,” said John Duncanson, GEYCP coordinator.