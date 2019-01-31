File photo

Complaints from residents regarding sidewalks not shoveled after the Jan. 12 winter storm are up slightly from November of last year.

According to Gardner’s code compliance inspector, there were 23 complaints from the Jan. 12 storm, 22 of those complaints were from the same person and were in the same neighborhood.

“The code compliance inspector contacted all the property owners to let them know of the complaint-based violation,” said Daneeka Marshall-Oquendo, public information officer. “Inspection of these areas were done the following day, and all were compliant.”

In November 2017, 18 residents were notified that their walks needed to be shoveled. No fines were levied.

Ordinance No. 2534 was passed on Dec. 5, 2016 and requires property owners to removes snow and ice within 48 hours from the time a snow or ice storm stops.

Once a complaint is received, and notification made, if the property remains noncompliant the penalty for violation is considered a municipal offense, and the violator is fined $25 for the first offense, $50 for the second offense and $75 for any subsequent offense. Each continuing 48hour period of a violation is considered a separate offense.

There is no provision in the city’s code that addresses a circumstance where the property resident is elderly or disabled.

Residents can report the address of unshoveled or icy sidewalks by submitting an online service request or calling the snow hotline at 913-856-0952. All reports will be inspected by the Code Enforcement Officer or Public Safety staff.