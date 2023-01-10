IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS

CIVIL COURT DEPARTMENT – LIMITED ACTIONS

CORNERSTONE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT, LLC,

Plaintiff,

ANGELA BROUGHMAN

Defendant. Case No: 22LA08078

Chapter 61 Division: M4

NOTICE OF INTENT TO SELL OR DISPOSE OF ABANDONED

HOUSEHOLD GOODS, FURNISHINGS, AND OTHER PERSONAL PROPERTY

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO: ANGELA BROUGHMAN, Defendant/Tenant.

Pursuant to KSA 58-2565(d), You are hereby notified that Plaintiff, Cornerstone Property Management, LLC is to take possession of household goods, furnishings, and any other personal property in or at the dwelling unit of 8275 Lakeview Drive, DeSoto, KS 66018, on or about February 2, 2023. The household goods, furnishings, and any other personal property is currently being stored inside the dwelling unit of 8275 Lakeview Drive, DeSoto, KS 66018.

On or about February 3, 2023, Plaintiff is to sell or dispose of the household goods, furnishings, and any other personal property in or at the dwelling unit of 8275 Lakeview Drive, DeSoto, KS 66018. However, prior to February 2, 2023, the Defendant may redeem the property upon payment to the landlord of the reasonable expenses incurred by the landlord of taking, holding and preparing the property for sale and of any amount due from Defendant to the Plaintiff for rent or otherwise. If the household goods, furnishings, and other personal property are not reclaimed by Plaintiff, the landlord may sell or otherwise dispose of the property without liability to the tenant.

If you wish to arrange to reclaim the abandoned household goods, furnishings, or other personal property at the subject dwelling unit, please contact the undersigned before February 2, 2023.

Respectfully submitted,

Morefield Speicher Bachman, LC

/s/ Andrew L. Speicher

Andrew L. Speicher KS#: 20679

11814 W. 135th St.

Overland Park, KS 66221

Telephone: (913) 839-2808

Telefax: (913) 839-2807

E-Mail: a.speicher@msblawkc.com

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF