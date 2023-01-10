NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF THE

JOHNSON COUNTY CONSERVATION DISTRICT

To all qualified electors residing within the boundaries of the Johnson County Conservation District, notice is hereby given that pursuant of K.S.A. 2-1907, as amended, on the 12th day of January, 2023, at 7:30 a.m. an annual meeting of the Johnson County Conservation District will be held at 200 E. Santa Fe, Gardner, Kansas

The meeting agenda shall include the following business items:

ONE:

The supervisors of the Johnson County Conservation District shall make full and due report of their activities and financial affairs since the last annual meeting.

TWO:

They shall conduct an election by secret ballot of qualified electors, there present, of two supervisors to serve for a term of three years from the date of said meeting.

The term of Michael Pierron and Brian Boutte are expiring.

All in the county of Johnson in the State of Kansas.

By : Michael Pierron

Chairperson

Johnson County Conservation District

Attest

________________________________

Gayla Speer, District Manager