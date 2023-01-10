NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF THE
JOHNSON COUNTY CONSERVATION DISTRICT
To all qualified electors residing within the boundaries of the Johnson County Conservation District, notice is hereby given that pursuant of K.S.A. 2-1907, as amended, on the 12th day of January, 2023, at 7:30 a.m. an annual meeting of the Johnson County Conservation District will be held at 200 E. Santa Fe, Gardner, Kansas
The meeting agenda shall include the following business items:
ONE:
The supervisors of the Johnson County Conservation District shall make full and due report of their activities and financial affairs since the last annual meeting.
TWO:
They shall conduct an election by secret ballot of qualified electors, there present, of two supervisors to serve for a term of three years from the date of said meeting.
The term of Michael Pierron and Brian Boutte are expiring.
All in the county of Johnson in the State of Kansas.
By : Michael Pierron
Chairperson
Johnson County Conservation District
Attest
________________________________
Gayla Speer, District Manager