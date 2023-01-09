The Hope Market experienced greater needs over the holiday season. Photos courtesy of Gardner Edgerton Girl Scouts

Lynne Hermansen

Five days before Christmas on Tuesday, Dec. 20, The Hope Market on Main Street was already packed right when they opened at 5p.m. Every seat was filled of all walks of life from elderly, single moms with young kids and everyone in between.

Volunteers said they had been experiencing a steady stream of people coming in for food and toiletries all year, but the closer to the holidays the heavier the need had been.

Volunteers, also, said last month when they had helped serve at the weekly Harvesters events at Divine Mercy Church down Highway 56 a couple of miles, they had served about 436 people.

The biggest requests had been for staple items, they said.

On Wednesday, Dec. 21 Gardner-Edgerton Girl Scout Troops 3193 and 1661 helped sort clothes for the Hope Market’s first holiday giveaway.

They had over 11 pallets of items mostly ranging from various clothing attire for “shopping” in 20-minute intervals. It was held at a privately disclosed location in Olathe near 154th Street.